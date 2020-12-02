unilad
Advert

Ryan Reynolds Perfectly Sums Up 2020 With Hilarious Match.com Ad

by : Julia Banim on : 02 Dec 2020 15:56
Ryan Reynolds Perfectly Sums Up 2020 With Hilarious Match.com AdRyan Reynolds Perfectly Sums Up 2020 With Hilarious Match.com AdRyan Reyonds/YouTube

For many of us, this will have been the worst year of our lives by a long chalk, and the moment Big Ben strikes 12 on New Year’s Eve honestly cannot come fast enough.

Such dark times call for a dark sense of humour, and the ability to keep laughing even when faced with the most frightening and surreal obstacles imaginable.

Advert

Now Ryan Reynolds has spoken for all of us who’ve had to live through this absurdly terrible year, delivering a hilarious, and very spot on, Match.com ad.

You can watch the devilishly funny ad for yourself below:

The ad in question sees Satan himself swiping away on a dating app, matching with someone called ‘2020’. The pair have their meet-evil in a picturesque, autumnal park and really hit it off, both coincidentally being originally from hell.

Advert

The ad sees their relationship unfold over a series of dates, from feeding each other whole chilli peppers in an empty sporting stadium to working out at a socially distanced gym.

At one point, they steal an armful of toilet rolls (a scene which truly convinces you of their stone cold wickedness), all to the tune of Taylor Swift’s sugary sweet romance ballad, Love Story.

The ad ends with the loved-up couple settled contendly on a bench, watching what appears to be asteroids destroying the city around them. Satan can be heard to blissfully sigh, ‘I just don’t want this year to end’. To this alarming wish, 2020 enthusiastically agrees, ‘who would?’

Ryan ReynoldsRyan ReynoldsRyan Reyonds/YouTube
Advert

Entitled ‘Match Made in Hell’, Reynolds descibes this advert as ‘A Love Story for the ages. Or at least this age’, and it really is very funny. Even if you’re just nervously laughing along in agreement as you wait for 2021 to arrive.

One person wrote:

Ain’t it the damn truth. This is as simple as you could put 2020 in a short, sweet, annoying yet all too true visualization of 2020.

Another remarked:

Advert

Gonna show this too my kids in 20 years and they are gonna have a hell of a time understanding this.

Ryan ReynoldsRyan ReynoldsRyan Reyonds/YouTube

Others reckon the ad has the potential for a full blow rom-com, with one person commenting:

This could have been a three hour movie and I would have still watched it.

Advert

Another said:

I’m not a huge fan of romantic comedies, but this one has potential! Can’t wait to see… the proposal.

Now, I personally don’t want to see a film about this hellish year being made for a long, long time, as living through it has honestly proven quite enough for me.

However, this ad admittedly did make me laugh, and I do think Reynold’s quirky sense of humour is well suited to this dreadful age we find ourselves in. Roll on 2021…

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender
Celebrity

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender

Terrified Woman Finds Huge Spider Hiding In Her Car Door Handle
Animals

Terrified Woman Finds Huge Spider Hiding In Her Car Door Handle

First Lorries Carrying Coronavirus Vaccine Heading To UK
News

First Lorries Carrying Coronavirus Vaccine Heading To UK

Mysterious Monolith Like One Found In Utah Appears On Romanian Hill
News

Mysterious Monolith Like One Found In Utah Appears On Romanian Hill

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Viral, 2020, Now, Ryan Reynolds

Credits

Ryan Reynolds/YouTube

  1. Ryan Reynolds/YouTube

    Match Made in Hell

 