Ryan Reynolds Perfectly Sums Up 2020 With Hilarious Match.com Ad Ryan Reyonds/YouTube

For many of us, this will have been the worst year of our lives by a long chalk, and the moment Big Ben strikes 12 on New Year’s Eve honestly cannot come fast enough.

Such dark times call for a dark sense of humour, and the ability to keep laughing even when faced with the most frightening and surreal obstacles imaginable.

Now Ryan Reynolds has spoken for all of us who’ve had to live through this absurdly terrible year, delivering a hilarious, and very spot on, Match.com ad.

You can watch the devilishly funny ad for yourself below:

The ad in question sees Satan himself swiping away on a dating app, matching with someone called ‘2020’. The pair have their meet-evil in a picturesque, autumnal park and really hit it off, both coincidentally being originally from hell.

The ad sees their relationship unfold over a series of dates, from feeding each other whole chilli peppers in an empty sporting stadium to working out at a socially distanced gym.

At one point, they steal an armful of toilet rolls (a scene which truly convinces you of their stone cold wickedness), all to the tune of Taylor Swift’s sugary sweet romance ballad, Love Story.

The ad ends with the loved-up couple settled contendly on a bench, watching what appears to be asteroids destroying the city around them. Satan can be heard to blissfully sigh, ‘I just don’t want this year to end’. To this alarming wish, 2020 enthusiastically agrees, ‘who would?’

Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reyonds/YouTube

Entitled ‘Match Made in Hell’, Reynolds descibes this advert as ‘A Love Story for the ages. Or at least this age’, and it really is very funny. Even if you’re just nervously laughing along in agreement as you wait for 2021 to arrive.

One person wrote:

Ain’t it the damn truth. This is as simple as you could put 2020 in a short, sweet, annoying yet all too true visualization of 2020.

Another remarked:

Gonna show this too my kids in 20 years and they are gonna have a hell of a time understanding this.

Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reyonds/YouTube

Others reckon the ad has the potential for a full blow rom-com, with one person commenting:

This could have been a three hour movie and I would have still watched it.

Another said:

I’m not a huge fan of romantic comedies, but this one has potential! Can’t wait to see… the proposal.

Now, I personally don’t want to see a film about this hellish year being made for a long, long time, as living through it has honestly proven quite enough for me.

However, this ad admittedly did make me laugh, and I do think Reynold’s quirky sense of humour is well suited to this dreadful age we find ourselves in. Roll on 2021…