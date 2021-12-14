Ryanair Launches Scathing Attack On Boris Johnson’s Government With Mock Covid Alert System

@Ryainair/Twitter/Alamy

Ryanair has taken to Twitter to condemn news of the alleged Downing Street Christmas party.

Leaked footage of governmental spokesperson Allegra Stratton revealed that there may have been a non-socially distanced party held at Downing Street, and it soon emerged that even more illegal gatherings, parties, or what Stratton would call ‘cheese and wine’ events may have also taken place.

Johnson and the government have subsequently faced extreme ridicule and backlash, with many calling on the prime minister to step down.

However, it wasn’t just Ant and Dec who jumped aboard the taunt-the-Tory train, with budget airline Ryanair also taking to Twitter for a stab.

On Monday, December 13, the airline notified followers that the ‘UK Covid Alert Level has been increased from Level 3 to Level 4’, following Johnson’s latest announcement.

Ryanair also took it upon itself to create its own personalised scale, comparing the ‘Stage of outbreak’ compared to the ‘Downing St party level’.

It may not put as much effort into the comfortability of its seats and planes, but you win some, you lose some, eh?

The post has since amassed more than 80,000 likes, 20,000 retweets, and 1,000 comments, with most users flying to the post in stitches, but others not fully seeing the funny side. One said, ‘Ridiculous and really not appropriate. Delta and now Omicron taking lives!’

Another wrote:

If a private company posting a tweet offends you more than your own government breaking the rules they imposed on you then it says a lot about your morals.

A third commented, ‘On one level this is unprofessional. On another it’s showing what a shocking state our government is in when companies can openly mock them. They must be confident that most of the public will be in agreement with them. Time for change.’