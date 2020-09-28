Salad Fingers Creator David Firth Shares Trailer For Disturbing New Animation

David Firth/YouTube

If you were creeped out by Salad Fingers, then you’re definitely not ready to see the trailer for David Firth’s latest creation, SockSix.

The animator amused teenagers everywhere when he unleashed the rusty spoon-loving character Salad Fingers to the world in his 2005 web series, but the new trailer is less amusing, more very, very disturbing.

Accompanied by chilling piano music, the trailer for SockSix displays scenes of burning bodies, crashing cars and a talking cow called Craig, who warns one of the characters that they ‘shouldn’t be looking at stuff like that’. I couldn’t agree more, Craig.

Check out the trailer below:

SockSix appears to focus on one red-haired character who makes a number of appearances throughout the trailer, though other than being faced with a world of nightmares, it’s unclear exactly what he will get up to in the animated film.

If coronavirus lockdowns gave him as much spare time as the rest of us, Firth will no doubt have enjoyed coming up with disturbing ideas for the short, and if his previous work is anything to go by we can assume SockSix will be, to put it plainly, weird as f*ck.

The animator shared the trailer on social media, revealing the film will be 15 minutes long and that it is ‘coming soon’,

The trailer has been welcomed by Firth’s fans, with one thanking him for ‘still being super creepy’ so many years after the release of Salad Fingers.

Another voiced what all viewers probably feel after watching the trailer, writing, ‘That’s the most disturbing thing I’ve ever seen.’

The animation will no doubt be entertaining, but you might want to prepare yourself for some trippy dreams.