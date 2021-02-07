unilad
Advert

Scarily Realistic Deepfake Putin Is The Hottest New TikToker

by : Cameron Frew on : 07 Feb 2021 13:01
Scarily Realistic Deepfake Putin Is The Hottest New TikTokerScarily Realistic Deepfake Putin Is The Hottest New TikToker1facerussia/TikTok

Get ready for the newest TikTok star: a deepfake Vladimir Putin.

Deepfake technology is it’s own rabbit hole on the internet, with content creators superimposing celebrities’ faces onto others to create an uncanny effect; for example, people have done it for John Krasinski as Captain America and Chris Pratt as Indiana Jones.

Advert

However, the latest deepfake figure capturing the world’s attention is ‘1facerussia’, aka a TikToker using the Russian president’s likeness for amusing videos.

@1facerussiaГоды летят…Но старая рубашка ещё налезает ##естьсходство ##необычныйобраз ##непоймивочто♬ оригинальный звук – Oksukpaevak

At the time of writing, the TikTok star has more than 3.8 million followers, having amassed more than 27 million likes on his videos.

Advert

He gets up to a range of things, such as jumping in icy water, dancing with Santa Claus, shovelling snow, cooking and playing tug of war with Boris Johnson.

@1facerussiaБаня все грехи смоет. Но злоупотреблять не стоит 😉 ##баня ##russia ##tradition♬ Rasputin (7″ Version) – Boney M.

There’s a total of 25 videos on the unnamed user’s account, each with millions upon millions of views and thousands of comments. One wrote: ‘My question is how is the person who owns this account still alive.’ Another wrote: ‘This feels illegal to watch.’

Advert

Others have been debating whether they think it actually is Putin – it isn’t – with one user commenting: ‘Is it really Putin? If it is I think it’s cool he is down to earth.’ Another user wrote: ‘I think these are deepfakes or Putin is just a legend.’

@1facerussiaНашим иностранным партнёрам определённо надо подкачаться ##borisjohnson ##unrealputin♬ #Надоподкачаться – Джиган

Another wrote: ‘Let’s please not add to the glorification of sociopaths in positions of immense wealth and power. Even if he do look low-key hot.’ Another commented: ‘What side of TikTok did I just get on?’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Gorilla Glue Respond To TikToker Who Used Their Adhesive On Her Hair
Life

Gorilla Glue Respond To TikToker Who Used Their Adhesive On Her Hair

Texas Republicans Endorse Legislation That Could Allow State To Secede From US
News

Texas Republicans Endorse Legislation That Could Allow State To Secede From US

Former WWE Star Gabbi Tuft Announces She Is Transgender
Sport

Former WWE Star Gabbi Tuft Announces She Is Transgender

Bill Gates Warns Of Next Two Threats World Faces After Predicting Virus Outbreak
Science

Bill Gates Warns Of Next Two Threats World Faces After Predicting Virus Outbreak

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Viral, TikTok, Vladimir Putin

 