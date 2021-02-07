Scarily Realistic Deepfake Putin Is The Hottest New TikToker 1facerussia/TikTok

Get ready for the newest TikTok star: a deepfake Vladimir Putin.

Deepfake technology is it’s own rabbit hole on the internet, with content creators superimposing celebrities’ faces onto others to create an uncanny effect; for example, people have done it for John Krasinski as Captain America and Chris Pratt as Indiana Jones.

However, the latest deepfake figure capturing the world’s attention is ‘1facerussia’, aka a TikToker using the Russian president’s likeness for amusing videos.

At the time of writing, the TikTok star has more than 3.8 million followers, having amassed more than 27 million likes on his videos.

He gets up to a range of things, such as jumping in icy water, dancing with Santa Claus, shovelling snow, cooking and playing tug of war with Boris Johnson.

There’s a total of 25 videos on the unnamed user’s account, each with millions upon millions of views and thousands of comments. One wrote: ‘My question is how is the person who owns this account still alive.’ Another wrote: ‘This feels illegal to watch.’

Others have been debating whether they think it actually is Putin – it isn’t – with one user commenting: ‘Is it really Putin? If it is I think it’s cool he is down to earth.’ Another user wrote: ‘I think these are deepfakes or Putin is just a legend.’

Another wrote: ‘Let’s please not add to the glorification of sociopaths in positions of immense wealth and power. Even if he do look low-key hot.’ Another commented: ‘What side of TikTok did I just get on?’

