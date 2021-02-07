Scarily Realistic Deepfake Putin Is The Hottest New TikToker
Get ready for the newest TikTok star: a deepfake Vladimir Putin.
Deepfake technology is it’s own rabbit hole on the internet, with content creators superimposing celebrities’ faces onto others to create an uncanny effect; for example, people have done it for John Krasinski as Captain America and Chris Pratt as Indiana Jones.
However, the latest deepfake figure capturing the world’s attention is ‘1facerussia’, aka a TikToker using the Russian president’s likeness for amusing videos.
@1facerussiaГоды летят…Но старая рубашка ещё налезает ##естьсходство ##необычныйобраз ##непоймивочто♬ оригинальный звук – Oksukpaevak
At the time of writing, the TikTok star has more than 3.8 million followers, having amassed more than 27 million likes on his videos.
He gets up to a range of things, such as jumping in icy water, dancing with Santa Claus, shovelling snow, cooking and playing tug of war with Boris Johnson.
@1facerussiaБаня все грехи смоет. Но злоупотреблять не стоит 😉 ##баня ##russia ##tradition♬ Rasputin (7″ Version) – Boney M.
There’s a total of 25 videos on the unnamed user’s account, each with millions upon millions of views and thousands of comments. One wrote: ‘My question is how is the person who owns this account still alive.’ Another wrote: ‘This feels illegal to watch.’
Others have been debating whether they think it actually is Putin – it isn’t – with one user commenting: ‘Is it really Putin? If it is I think it’s cool he is down to earth.’ Another user wrote: ‘I think these are deepfakes or Putin is just a legend.’
@1facerussiaНашим иностранным партнёрам определённо надо подкачаться ##borisjohnson ##unrealputin♬ #Надоподкачаться – Джиган
Another wrote: ‘Let’s please not add to the glorification of sociopaths in positions of immense wealth and power. Even if he do look low-key hot.’ Another commented: ‘What side of TikTok did I just get on?’
Topics: Viral, TikTok, Vladimir Putin