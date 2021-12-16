School Apologises As ‘Unacceptable’ Christmas Dinner Photo That Looks Like ‘Prison Food’ Goes Viral
A school has been forced to apologise after a photograph of an ‘unacceptable’ Christmas lunch went viral.
The festive dinner served at Steyning Grammar School and Sixth Form College in West Sussex has been in turn described as ‘disgusting prison-style looking food’ and something that you wouldn’t even serve up ‘as a trial on I’m A Celebrity‘.
The photo in questioned, tweeted by furious parent Ciaran Walsh, shows a white buttered bap containing a slim slice of turkey. This is accompanied by a small square of stuffing, a store-bought mince pie and a singular pig-in-blanket, without any trace of veg or roasties.
Speaking with The Guardian, Walsh, 46, compared the £3.50 meal to the food served at the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival.
Walsh revealed that his daughter – who was the one who took the snap – just ate the mince pie and left the rest, adding:
The impression I got was that most of this stuff went in the bin. For most of the kids, there was this sense of disbelief that that’s what they got.
You want your kids to have the best and Christmas is a time when a special meal is part of that, and this wasn’t special in the right way.
Although Steyning Grammar School defended the dinner at first, claiming ‘the overall feedback from students was that they really enjoyed it’, it soon changed its tune after Walsh’s tweet went viral.
The school has now said it would ‘unreservedly apologise for this situation’, offering a refund and sending the following letter to parents:
As you might be aware, the Christmas lunch menu yesterday was not of the standard that we would want or expect at SGS. Due to a combination of unforeseen supply chain issues and COVID related staffing shortages, our planned offer was affected at very short notice.
Although Walsh sympathised with the school’s difficult situation, he noted that it ‘obviously took a lot of people saying it wasn’t OK for them to acknowledge that, which is a shame’.
