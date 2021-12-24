School Playground Erupts In Ecstasy As Teacher Hits Insane Basket

@htsgeorgetown/Instagram

A playground full of children erupted into cheers and excitement after a teacher made an incredible basketball shot from a seriously impressive distance.

Though undoubtedly brilliant, school teachers can unfortunately be a source of boredom for their students, with their job of imparting knowledge sometimes met with resistance and unwillingness.

Recently, third-grade teacher Ms. Fitz from Holy Trinity School in Washington, DC decided to add some excitement to her students’ day by promising them they would all get a hot chocolate if she managed to sink a basketball from the other side of the playground.

Check out what happened below:

Footage which has been widely shared online shows the teacher standing at one side of the playground and bouncing a basketball in anticipation of throwing it all the way to the basket at the other side.

With seemingly very little effort, Fitz managed to sink the shot and caused her students to burst out in cheers while quite literally jumping for joy.

The footage was shared by the school, who later sent a message to say they are ‘overwhelmed by the messages and comments’ they have received.

The school continued:

[We] feel blessed that Ms. Fitz gave us permission to share the basketball video, which has brought a smile to so many people all over the world.

After footage of Fitz went viral, Holy Trinity received a number of messages from people asking if they could donate to the school. The school responded by sharing a link to a donation page which will be used for ‘financial aid and scholarships’.

I’m sure even some of the best basketball players would struggle to make such a shot in such a cool manner, and by succeeding Fitz managed not only to secure some hot chocolate for her kids, but spread joy across the globe. Amazing!