Scientist Reveals The Three Specific Ages Our Bodies Age The Most

Now, we don’t exactly know why this happens, but researchers have found out is at those ages, there’s around 1300 proteins in the blood that suddenly change.

So up until 34, they’re relatively stable and consistent. And then there’s a big change. And then between 34 and 60, it’s consistent again. And then another big change.

The same goes for 78. In fact, scientists are able to predict people’s ages within a few years just by looking at their blood.

And the only time they really get it wrong is when someone is particularly healthy. So for everyone else who is also about to hit one of those years, get ready.