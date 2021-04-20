Scientist Reveals The Three Specific Ages Our Bodies Age The Most
A scientist has just revealed the three specific ages at which our bodies age the most rapidly, and has given me a bit of an existential crisis in the meantime.
Okay, so the age at which the first specific stage kicks off is a bit younger that I thought it would be, and has admittedly resulted in me spitting out a bit of coffee in alarm.
The first big stage is 34, an age that I still consider pretty young, although this could well be due to being in a state of denial more than anything else. The second stage is 60, and the third stage is 78.
Check it out below:
@asapscienceI was not prepared to find this out at 33 years old♬ original sound – AsapSCIENCE
I guess I’d always seen ageing as a gradual, creaky decline; an ambling descent that you wouldn’t even really notice until you found yourself parked by the fire with your pipe and slippers. Turns out I know nothing and am just a few short years from my first Horlicks craving.
TikToker @asapscience – who is himself about to slam into that first age – explained:
Now, we don’t exactly know why this happens, but researchers have found out is at those ages, there’s around 1300 proteins in the blood that suddenly change.
So up until 34, they’re relatively stable and consistent. And then there’s a big change. And then between 34 and 60, it’s consistent again. And then another big change.
The same goes for 78. In fact, scientists are able to predict people’s ages within a few years just by looking at their blood.
And the only time they really get it wrong is when someone is particularly healthy. So for everyone else who is also about to hit one of those years, get ready.
This unsettling realisation has understandably hit a lot of @asapscience’s followers hard, particularly those who are currently teetering on the cusp of turning 34.
One person commented:
Bestie, I’m 33. So do you recommend that I simply just die now?
Another panicked:
How do I get ready?? What’s going to happen at 34?? What am I getting ready for??
Of course, ageing comes to us all – if we’re lucky – but I honestly was not prepared to see it laid out in three brutal stages like this. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m just off to apply approximately 100 face packs…
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read