Self-Proclaimed Witch ‘Karen’ Starts Racist Rant While Speeding On Mobility Scooter
A woman has shared shocking footage of herself and her family being subjected to a horrific tirade of abuse by a ‘crazy racist lady.’
In a TikTok video, the woman explained she was walking with her family, including her small child, at Port Perry Waterfront in Ontario, Canada when a woman on a mobility scooter began hurling racist insults at her for her ‘outfit and ethnicity.’
After initially ignoring the woman, who described herself as a ‘witch,’ the group decided to confront her, only to be subjected to a further barrage of racist slurs, with the woman calling them ‘p***s’ and telling them they ‘smell like curry.’
The group continued to plead with the woman to leave them alone and to stop swearing at them while there were kids around, but with no success.
‘I’m the Canadian here, I’ll continue and speak my language, but f*** you and yours,’ the woman told them.
Eventually, bystanders stepped in to confront the woman, telling her she was ’embarrassing’ herself and other locals, and saying ‘this is Canada.’ But she refused to back down or leave, instead continuing to shout and swear at everyone around her.
@_rabioliFor Awareness Purposes only! Spread love ❤️ ⚠️Trigger Warning⚠️ ##lakelife ##inferno ##fyp ##sundaybrunch ##foryou ##racist ##racistperson ##desitok ##funny♬ BARELY BREATHING – Grant Averill
The video received more than 6 million views, with people expressing their shock at the woman’s actions, and praising the response by the family and bystanders.
‘That coffee woulda been on her head if that were me,’ one person wrote, while another said ‘y’all better than me, i’d have pushed her over.’
The poster has since confirmed that after she stopped filming ‘the cops came and took care of exiting her for trespassing and public nuisance.’
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Viral, Canada, Karen, no-article-matching, Racist Abuse, TikTok
Credits@_rabioli/TikTok
@_rabioli/TikTok