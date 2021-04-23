Senior Detective Demoted After Wife Uses Police Helicopter For ‘Joy Ride’

Keng_pakapawan/TikTok

A senior Thai detective was demoted after his wife used a police helicopter for a joy ride on TikTok.

People do silly things for clout all the time online. However, for a police officer, taking your girlfriend for a spin in the department’s chopper goes a bit beyond the ‘do it for the Vine’ vibes of some videos.

Akkarapol Yeekoh, a detective at Udon Thani police station, ended up on the wrong side of disciplinary action after footage emerged online, quickly amassing thousands of views and attracting the attention of the authorities.

Saksith Saiyasombut, Channel News Asia‘s Thailand correspondent, tweeted: ‘A senior Udon Thani police officer is subject of an internal inquiry after a TikTok post by what appears to be his wife on a joy ride in a police helicopter together. The clip was pulled almost right away, but not before it was copied and widely shared.’

The video, which has become increasingly difficult to locate after being deleted by one of the original sharers, shows the pair enjoying the helicopter ride to the tune of LeAnn Rimes’ How Do I Live, featuring poses outside the aircraft, scenic views from the flight and the couple posing onboard.

He added: ‘Local media report that according to a spokesman by the national Royal Thai Police the helicopter ride depicted in the TikTok video was on Sep 28, 2019 (hence probably the lack of masks) and that the woman was the senior officer’s wife. Whether she’s still his wife is not known.’

Commander Maj. Gen. Pitsanu Unhaseri ordered Akkarapol be demoted and shifted to an inactive post, considered the standard punishment for ‘official malfeasance,’ Coconuts Bangkok reports.

He has also set up a committee to investigate the incident, hoping it will ‘protect the organisation’s image’ and prevent further damage to the police.

Most people have mocked the couple online, questioning why they’d even post the video in the first place. Among the responses, one user wrote: ‘The wife is stupid to brag but even more stupid for the husband to arrange this and appear in the video.’

Another user wrote: ‘I swear most ppl can get away with a lot of things it’s just that they are dumb enough to post it and they get caught.’

Another joked: ‘Can’t believe I’ve never thought to use my wife’s police helicopter for content.’ A fourth tweeted: ‘This is why a minimum of a 3 digit IQ should be required to advance beyond directing traffic.’

