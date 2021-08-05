Seth Rogen Forced To Deny He’s Been Kidnapped After Video Goes Viral

With movies, we spend years on them and then they’re very intangible. They don’t have weight, they don’t occupy a physical space.

You used to at least get a DVD or a Blu-Ray, and you don’t even really get that anymore. I don’t like to keep my own movie posters around because those are just advertising for the product, not the product itself. I do really like being able to create an artistic expression that is a thing that I can pick up, hold, show to people. It is just so different from what I normally do which has no mass to it.