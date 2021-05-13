Shark Diver Explains What You Should Do If Tiger Shark Approaches You

andriana_marine/TikTok

A diver has taken to TikTok to explain what you can do when faced with a tiger shark.

Most people would fall into a state of blind panic when a tiger shark approaches. However, a TikToker has revealed the best measures to take if you are ever in an unfortunate situation with a shark. Rather than giving in to the terror, doing a simple action could save your life.

TikToker Andriana Marie is a conservationist who specifically focuses on sharks. As a result, they know what to do when a shark begins approaching.

The video tells people to take a series of brave steps to better their chances of survival. Firstly, you should maintain eye contact with the shark. Secondly, you should extend your hand and lock your elbow before pressing your hand flat on top of the shark’s head. Once you’ve done this, you need to follow through while pushing your body away from the animal.

If that wasn’t enough contact with the ocean predator, Adriana then recommends that you run your hand across its body to ensure that you keep a safe distance and that it doesn’t turn around and catch you by surprise. After doing this, the conservationist recommends looking around to make sure there aren’t any more sharks.

The video notes that these kind of interactions are incredibly rare. Fortunately, that means this isn’t a skill you’ll need too readily. Nonetheless, it could come in handy – and 6.8 million people have liked the instructional video. This should mean that plenty of people now know what to do if they encounter an approaching shark.

It’s worth remembering that shark attacks are uncommon. Furthermore, humans pose a much greater threat to the animal, as we kill 100 million sharks each year – roughly 11,000 sharks every hour.

With this in mind, most people will never need this skill. However, when you find yourself in a Jaws-like situation, it’s good to know that you simply have to pat the shark on the head.