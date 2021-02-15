Shawn Mendes Kissed Camila Cabello’s Feet On Instagram And People Are Divided
Pictures of feet usually bring out strange reactions in people, being very much the Marmite part of the body.
There are some who can’t get enough of them – as the money to be made in feet pics aptly demonstrates – while there’s others who can’t bear to so much as glance at a pinky toe.
To be honest, I don’t really care about feet one way or another, seeing them as more like the clunkier looking hands of the legs. Although, I can understand why people would be grossed out by that sweaty, all-day trainer smell.
Now singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has divided fans over a recent pic of him kissing the feet of his girlfriend, singer Camila Cabello.
The divisive pic in question shows Mendes planting a smacker on the back of Cabello’s big toe, with the caption:
I kiss your foot cuz I love you @camila_cabello
The sentiment was a sweet one, but many fans just wanted Cabello to put her feet firmly back in her shoes and away from their eyeline, with one fan shuddering, ‘Get them toes out ur face’.
Others begged Mendes to delete the pic altogether, with one person commenting:
Hey bestieee!! You accidentally posted this. That’s okay though!! Never too late to delete it
However, others really didn’t see the big deal, remarking that this was perfectly normal behaviour for two people who’d been together a long time and felt comfortable with each other.
As one person remarked:
Y’all cringing over them but can’t face the fact that most couples that have been together for a while now have such a level of comfort around them that things like this is normal.
It’s literally their lives if they wanna share it fine u don’t have to watch it just scroll down if u don’t like it the hate is unnecessary.
Mendes and Cabello have known each other for a few years, and rumours of a potential romance began to fly back in June 2019 following the release of their summertime single Señorita.
It’s understood the pair began dating in early July of that year, going on to share various coupled-up photos on Instagram.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
CreditsShawn Mendes/Instagram
Shawn Mendes/Instagram