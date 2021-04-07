Sheriff Hits Out At TikTokers Flocking To Billion-Dollar Ghost Town From Viral Post

carriejernigan1/TikTok

A Missouri sheriff has warned TikTokers against travelling to a billion-dollar ghost town, saying it’s not a tourist attraction and they are trespassing if they do.

The warning comes after a TikTok video showing the ghost town, known as the Indian Ridge Resort, went viral.

‘This was supposed to be a $1.6 billion resort community. It was going to have one of the country’s largest water parks, golf courses, hotels, conference centres and shopping but instead, it turned into a ghost town when the 2008 housing crisis hit,’ Carrie Jernigan, the user who posted the video, said.

‘Five people have ended up in prison and 13 years later the empty houses just sit here,’ she says as the camera pans around the mansions.

The video, which has since been viewed more than two million times, has clearly had an impact. On Monday, April 5, the Stone County sheriff’s office posted a public warning on Facebook, urging people not to visit the resort, Ozarks Independent reports.

‘A recent TikTok video went viral about the Indian Ridge development that went bankrupt. This has caused this location off of 76 Highway to become a tourist attraction. THIS IS PRIVATE PROPERTY AND YOU CAN BE CITED FOR TRESPASSING!,’ the message said.

‘Our Deputies are very busy handling calls for service and really do not want to write people tickets for trespassing. Please do not enter the property. Please do not trespass on the property. It has been a constant flow of people walking down in the development all weekend.

‘Please go visit our many other tourist attractions in Stone County including Table Rock lake! Thank you!,’ Sherriff Doug Rader said.

carriejernigan1/TikTok

The resort, which is located in the Missouri city of Branson, was abandoned after its developers and investors became embroiled in scandal. In 2012, the project’s lead developer, Jim Shirato pleaded guilty to violating the state’s Clean Water Act in the development of the resort.

It doesn’t take long to find evidence in the comments that the TikTok video may in fact have spurred people to go and visit the ghost town. One comment, which reads, ‘Road trip … I am so interested in this stuff,’ has received 494 likes.

‘My husband and I always drive by this and wonder what happened. We check on it every year to see if any progress has been made,’ one person said.

‘How has NO ONE picked this up and continued the development 13 years later,’ another person wrote.