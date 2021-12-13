Shock As Woman Discovers ‘The Crucified Figure Of Christ’ In Her Tangerine

Pixabay

A nursing home boss from New Jersey has been left shocked after discovering ‘the crucified figure of Christ’ just ‘chilling’ inside her tangerine.

Gene Guglielmi, 57, was astonished after separating the two halves of her unpeeled tangerine, only to spot what she regarded as the likeness of Jesus Christ.

Advert 10

Of course, many more incredulous people will simply see a stringy bit of pith with vague arm and leg shapes. However, Gene has been left utterly gobsmacked by the arguably uncanny similarities to the son of God.

Alamy

Sharing a pic of her heavenly snack on social media, Gene wrote:

We have been trusting that Jesus will return, and he was simply chilling in a tangerine this entire time. I spotted the figure as soon as I separated the two halves of the tangerine. I remember thinking ‘look at that, a figure that looks just like Jesus hanging on the cross, neat’.

Advert 10

Not everyone is convinced that this is some sort of sign of a second coming however, with one person instead seeing, ‘Spider-Man holding the train’. Another remarked that it ‘looks more like my IUD’.

A third person joked:

Lol no it’s not Jesus, it’s Mark Felix doing Hercules hold.

Advert 10

It’s unclear at the time of writing whether Gene simply ate the tangerine after posting the photos, or built some sort of mini altar to it. Either way, I’ll certainly be looking at my fruit bowl very differently from now on.