Shocking Footage Shows Passengers Throwing Anti-Masker Off A Train

by : Emily Brown on : 16 Jul 2021 08:51
Footage filmed in Spain shows angry passengers pushing a man around a train carriage and ultimately out onto the platform for not wearing a protective face mask. 

Despite an increasing number of people in Spain receiving coronavirus vaccinations, the country has experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases in the last month, which has prompted authorities to impose new restrictions.

Land borders are open in the country, but in an effort to stem the rising cases Barcelona and the surrounding region of Catalonia are reportedly planning to impose a nightly curfew.

Regional authorities in Catalan are awaiting approval from a judge to impose the curfew, VOA reports, while other restrictions, such as the use of face masks for anyone over the age of six on all forms of public transport, remain in place across the country.

The face mask rules apply in any enclosed space open to the public, as well as areas outdoors where social distancing of 1.5 metres cannot be observed, and though specific rules may vary by region it is evident that passengers on the recorded train journey were not willing to let a man get away with not wearing one.

In the footage, shared on Twitter, the passengers could be seen expressing their disapproval at the maskless man as they pushed him towards the door. Travellers raised their voices and shouted as the train doors opened, and despite the man’s apparent shock at the situation, they did not ease up as they pushed him off the train.

The man looked frustrated as he obliged and went to sit on the platform, but it seems passengers were happy with their decision as they continued to direct their comments towards him.

The video has been viewed thousands of times on Twitter, and while some argued the response was ‘deserved’, others described pushing the man off the train as ‘f*cked’.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

