Shopkeepers Warned Over Teenagers Bulk Buying Baked Beans For ‘Beaning’ TikTok Prank Trend

Steve Stock/Alex Segre/Alamy

After a prank involving baked beans went viral on TikTok, shopkeepers are being warned to watch out for kids bulk-buying the canned food.

The TikTok trend has even lead police to tell shopkeepers not to sell beans in large quantities to teenagers, at the risk of their involvement in the ‘beaning’ challenge.

Advert 10

The bizarre new craze involves the perpetrator either emptying a can of beans onto someone’s doorstep, throwing it at a front door or smearing the contents over car windows. The teenagers, known as ‘bean bandits’, are logging their escapades on the app under a hashtag, #beanbanditz.

bean.bandits/TikTok

TikTok user @bean.bandits, whose page now has more than 16,000 followers with a bio reading, ‘A terrorist organization™️ More vids to come,’ uploaded a clip with the text ‘No one is safe’ written over the video, which currently holds 1.3 million views.

As the song, Bean and Lean by Mario Judah, plays in the background, the 27-second video shows a group of people gathering around opened tins of beans, walking up to a house then dumping them on someone’s doorstep.

Advert 10

The same page had previously posted a similar video, with more than one million views, captioned, ‘We are a menaces to society’.

The comment sections of these videos are mixed. One user wrote, ‘some people overreact for everything, this is really just a harmless prank’.

Another added, ‘you must have a sad life if you’re doing this’, while another chimed in with, ‘I love how TikTok has just become a criminal social media app.’

Advert 10

According to the Manchester Evening News, the beans-induced havoc has prompted the West Yorkshire police to issue a warning to shopkeepers and parents over the odd trend.

Not only is ‘beaning’ annoying for those whose property gets vandalised, but the trend can be extremely harmful to dogs as some of the ingredients can be harmful if ingested.

PCSO Michelle Owens said, ‘It has come to the attention of the police that a new trend has started by groups of youths called beaning.’

Advert 10

Owens explained, ‘This involves youths throwing the contents of a can of beans over properties, very similar to the trend of throwing eggs at properties.’

She ended the statement with a warning, ‘If you work in a shop, please can you be aware of youths buying large quantities of cans of beans, if you have children living at home, please be mindful if you see them removing cans of beans from the family home.’