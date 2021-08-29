Shrek Porn Is Being Used To Boycott New Tip Line For Reporting Abortions

Dreamworks Animation

A new anonymous tip line was recently created to blow the whistle on women seeking abortions. However, the site has been boycotted using Shrek porn.

The site, called Pro Life Whistleblower, urges people to come forward and send in anonymous tip-offs if they know anyone who has recently had an abortion, or is planning to have one soon.

Internet users have subsequently been taking to the site in the hopes of boycotting it, with one TikToker deciding to send in a bunch of Shrek porn.

In the video, TikTok user @williamshaughn_ shows followers the website for ‘anonymous snitching on people who break the Texas Heartbeat Act’. He goes on to share how you can ‘attach any file you want to it’. To which he notes how he ‘sent a bunch of Shrek porn’ and told followers, ‘You can do it too!’

It was reported last week that calls to boycott the line and site had been growing, with internet users taking to Reddit to brainstorm ways to do so.

On its homepage, the Pro Life Whistleblower site reads, ‘Help enforce the Texas Heartbeat Act’, before featuring a button to ‘Join the team’ and a second button to ‘Send an anonymous tip’. The site states the Texas Heartbeat Act ‘calls upon citizens to hold abortionists accountable to follow the law’.

The second button leads to a form that asks the user to state how they think the law has been violated, how they obtained such evidence, the clinic or doctor the information relates to, and the location details for that clinic or doctor.

The recent TikTok video has since amassed more than 634,500 views, 138,000 likes and thousands of comments, with other users praising the idea and suggesting other ideas to boycott the line. One said: ‘Some1 make a bot that will infinitely submit till it crashes their site.’

Another wrote:

Imagine someone you know publicly sharing such a traumatic experience that isn’t theirs to tell. Makes me sick. Keep up the good work.

A third commented: ‘I appreciate this. I don’t appreciate the adjective you used to describe it’.

The growing call to boycott the line follows the announcement of a law being signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott earlier this year to prevent abortions from taking place after six weeks. Due to many women often not knowing they are pregnant at this stage, the law essentially amounted to an outright ban.

The bill was subsequently dubbed the ‘heartbeat law’, and it is set to come into full effect this September.

Texas is now the largest state in the US to have outlawed abortion so early on in a woman’s pregnancy.

