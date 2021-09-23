‘Side-Eye Chloe’ Set To Sell Iconic Meme

@chloeclem/Instagram

The picture of a young girl giving some serious side-eye that hooked the internet and became an iconic meme, is now being sold for thousands of dollars at an auction.

In 2013, Chloe Clem became an internet sensation at the age of just two, when she threw some serious side-eye at her mother from her car seat when told that she would be going to Disneyland on a surprise trip.

Chloe’s extremely unimpressed look soon became a popular meme for anyone expressing concern or dissatisfaction.

Chloe is now 10 years old, making it eight years since the meme’s creation (feel old yet?), and the image is now set to be sold as a non-fungible token (NFT).

Alamy

In September 2013, Chloe’s mother Katie told her and her sister Lily that they were going to Disneyland. Katie recorded the moment she surprised her daughters, at which point Lily began to cry.

However, Katie told the BBC how the ‘camera panned over and Chloe made her cute little buck-toothed side-eye face, and the internet did the rest’.

The video has amassed more than 20 million views over the years, with the internet not being able to get enough of Chloe’s hilariously unimpressed reaction to the trip.

Katie described how she opened Tumblr to find ‘pages and pages of Chloe’s face’, which was a ‘weird’ and ‘very overwhelming’ experience. She told the BBC how memes were being sent to her by family and friends and until ‘this day, they still send [her] memes of Chloe that they see on the internet’. The family, who live in Utah, have since decided to auction off the image as an NFT.

An NFT means that the image is being sold to be owned as an original digital image. Whoever bids highest at the auction will receive a digital certificate of ownership for the photograph, the BBC reported.

Original versions of the photograph will subsequently be able to be sold as if they were actual, physical artworks. The buyer would hence own the ‘original’ image, despite how Chloe may retain a copyright of the work and be able to still produce and sell versions of it.

Some people like to buy the originals of such images for ‘bragging rights’, according to collectors, and others have compared it to being like buying an image that has had an autograph signed onto it, according to the BBC.

The bidding for the picture of Chloe will start at a cryptocurrency price of 5 Ethereum, which is roughly $15,000.

The auctioning of the meme was a ‘no brainer’ to Chloe’s mother after she learnt about the NFT market. She told the BBC how it seemed like a ‘cool opportunity’, particularly if there was a fan of Chloe who loved the meme. She reported that Chloe even thought that the auction was ‘pretty cool’.

In March, a tweet was sold for the equivalent of $2.9 million by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. The tweet was his first ever, and was sold to a Malaysia-based businessman.

In April, the woman who featured in the ‘Disaster Girl’ meme, which depicts a burning house and a girl in the foreground smiling back at the camera, sold for $500,000 in April.

Any money made from the auction will go towards Chloe’s education, according to her mother Katie. However, Chloe may have slightly different ideas.

Katie stated:

Chloe is like, ‘I’d like to buy a horse, I’d like to build a Walt Disney World,’ but I’d just like to put her through college.

Since finding fame from the meme, Chloe has gained more than 500,000 Instagram followers, and even took part in an advert for Google in Brazil.