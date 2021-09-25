Silverback Gorilla Shows Off His Moves In Hilarious Video

@dallaszooofficial/TikTok

Life in captivity must get pretty boring sometimes, but one gorilla has made the best of his situation by using his downtime to learn a new unexpected skill.

In a clip posted to TikTok by Dallas Zoo, Zola the silverback gorilla can be seen showing off his impressive breakdancing skills as he plays in a pool of water.

Advert 10

After spending a few seconds splashing about in the water with his hands, the gorilla breaks out his signature move, executing a perfect quadruple spin that even the world’s greatest figure skater would be proud of.

@dallaszooofficial/TikTok

The clip, which was filmed by Dallas zoologist Annie B, has gone viral on TikTok, receiving more than 3.3 million views and thousands of admiring comments.

‘Not gonna lie…that spin was smooth af,’ one person commented, with another writing, ‘Bro, save some moves for the rest of us!’

Advert 10

However not everyone was as impressed, with the clip also posted to Reddit, where some people had a more negative take on the gorilla’s playtime, with one person commenting, ‘That guy is so bored in there he’s reduced to amusement by water. So sad.’

‘Can you imagine being locked away in a box like that…this isn’t normal guys,’ another person wrote.

Advert 10

Dallas Zoo has since responded to the concerns about Zola’s wellbeing, reassuring one commentators that the wet room was ‘part of a large indoor space that connects to an even larger, naturalistic outdoor space’.