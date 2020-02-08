unilad
Single Father And Baby Daughter Wore Matching Tutus For Heart-Melting Photoshoot

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 08 Feb 2020 15:47
Single Father And Baby Daughter Wore Matching Tutus For Heart-Melting PhotoshootSingle Father And Baby Daughter Wore Matching Tutus For Heart-Melting PhotoshootJenn Floyd Photography

A single father dressed up in a tutu to match his baby daughter for an extremely adorable photo shoot – and it’s absolute parenting goals.

Casey Fields, from Texas, took part in the photo shoot with his one-year-old daughter Lyla while wearing the pink tutu, despite describing himself as a ‘manly’ man.

The heart-warming pictures have since gone viral online, and Casey is hoping to show that it’s totally OK for a man to put on a tutu and play with his daughter.

Single Father And Baby Daughter Wore Matching Tutus For Heart-Melting PhotoshootSingle Father And Baby Daughter Wore Matching Tutus For Heart-Melting PhotoshootJenn Floyd Photography

The adorable photos were shared on Facebook by the photographer, Jenn Floyd, and the post has now had 20,000 likes and a huge 53,000 shares.

In the post, Jenn wrote:

Cutest. Session. Ever. I can’t get over how perfect these turned out. Casey Fields showed his most manly side – the side that isn’t afraid to do whatever it takes to make memories with his daughter. Imagine 20 years from now…they will both cherish these!

During the shoot, which took place January 18, you see Casey and Lyla performing an array of activities together, such as colouring and Casey painting Lyla’s toenails.

Prior to the shoot, Jenn apparently put out a model call on Facebook and a friend of Casey’s tagged him in the post.

Single Father And Baby Daughter Wore Matching Tutus For Heart-Melting PhotoshootSingle Father And Baby Daughter Wore Matching Tutus For Heart-Melting PhotoshootJenn Floyd Photography

Speaking to Business Insider, Casey said:

I was like, what the heck, I’ll do it. I had never met Jenn before until the day of the shoot.

I’ve never worn a tutu or done anything like that before – I was definitely willing to do it for Lyla, though.

I just put on a tutu and started interacting with Lyla and kind of forgot I was wearing it at all.

She is my world, she was just having a blast like normal. I consider myself a ‘manly’ man, but with her I lose all that and just be her dad.

I’m not crying, YOU’RE crying.

