Soldier Criticises US Marines For How They Handled Her Sexual Assault In Heartbreaking TikTok

gwotthot/TikTok/NotInMyMarines/Twitter

A solider has criticised the way the US Marines handled her sexual assault case in a viral video.

The now-deleted clip sees TikToker @gwotthot, simply known as Dalina on the platform, break down in tears as she opens up about her experience.

Advert 10

She explains that after being assaulted, the perpetrator – a fellow service member – was allowed to stay on in the Corps despite there being evidence of his crime against her.

gwotthot/TikTok/NotInMyMarines/Twitter

According to the Independent, the decision to keep them was on made by a commanding general.

In the emotional video, Dalina says, ‘This is exactly why f*cking females in the military f*cking kill themselves, this is exactly why nobody f*cking takes us seriously,’

Advert 10

Prior to it being removed from TikTok, the video was watched over five million times.

In light of the clip going viral, the Marines have issued a statement say that it’s ‘aware of the video of the Marine in distress’.

It added, ‘The Marine Corps takes all allegations of misconduct seriously. The Marine’s command @iimefmarines has taken action to ensure the Marine is safe.’

Advert 10

Dalina has since shared another video on TikTok expressing her frustration of the situation and how difficult it was to see her perpetrator face-to-face during the court proceedings.



In the video she says, ‘[The Marines] didn’t take care of me the way that they said that they would. I was able to see my prepatrator in the courtroom and, like, he’s able to admit what he did and they say, ‘Well, you’re really good at your job and you did a bad thing, but we’re gonna’ make sure you get out honourably.”

‘This sh*t breaks my f*cking heart. I’m so f*cking tired,’ Dalina adds.

Advert 10

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.