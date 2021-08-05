Soldier Describes Brutal Training Exercise As ‘Worst Minute And A Half Of My Life’

@yah.girl.nd/TikTok

A soldier has taken to TikT0k to share an insight into a brutal training exercise which she has described as the ‘worst minute and a half’ of her life.

The TikToker, known as Moanaaa (@yah.girl.nd), has posted a video showing her taking part in a soldier training session.

Not only does the exercise look brutal, but it’s also pouring with rain as the soldier completes the circuit. Although, the rain isn’t the only factor preventing the soldier from being able to see her surroundings clearly, as she is pepper-sprayed in the eyes by another solider at the start of the exercise.

She is told: ‘Don’t touch your eyes, just blink’ before other soldiers reassure her, ‘you got it’. She then proceeds to run forward, grabbing a baton and whacking it in a ‘forward strike’ against a punching bag.

Moana then runs to another three punching bags repeating the action, being urged on by her fellow soldiers, ‘keep going, you’re almost there’, all while the pepper spray remains in her eyes.

She then grabs her own spray, spraying another soldier dressed in protective gear, who is presumably playing the role of enemy opposition. She shouts: ‘Get back. Lay on the ground’.

Moana then orders him, ‘Cross your feet and bring them up to your butt’, before securing the pretend enemy’s hands behind his back.

The video has amassed over 23.6 million views, 1.5 million likes and 19,800 comments. With other TikTok users flooding to the comments to respond to the video’s insight into the soldier’s training. One said: ‘Seeing my sister get peppersprayed gotta be the highlight of my week.’

Another commented:

A third said: ‘My respect for her for not giving up.’

If the soldier can do all that with her eyes streaming, full of pepper spray, then it’s not hard to believe how amazingly skilled she is when she is actually able to see. No one would want to get on the wrong side of her after watching that impressive feat.