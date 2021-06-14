Some People ‘Milk’ Their Cucumbers To Make Them Juicier

pierre.le.chef/TikTok

A viral video has shown people how to ‘milk’ a cucumber and it has shocked plenty of viewers.

When we think about milking, we typically cast our minds to mammals. However, a video has shown that cucumbers can also be ‘milked’. The information about the vegetable was shared on TikTok, and it has astounded viewers since it was uploaded

TikTok content creator Pierre Le Chef frequently posts videos about food, but his cucumber video seems to have captured the imaginations of viewers.

Check out the surprising video below:

The video explains that you can ‘milk’ a cucumber by simply chopping the end off and rubbing it against itself. The result of this is a release of cucurbitacin – a biochemical compound said to make the vegetable taste juicier and fresher.

Those who have seen the video on the chef’s channel have noted that the cucumber looked delicious and creamy. Others commented that their parents had taught them this technique.

Equally, some focused on the innuendos in the video and mentioned the phallic imagery. Some even suggested the cucumber would become pregnant after this practice; in fact, the innuendos were discussed to such an extent that one person wrote ‘no guys…no.. no no we are not thinking abt that.’

Whether people are enjoying making jokes about cucumbers or picking up a tip that appears to be genuinely useful, it is clear that the video of Chef Pierre has managed to engage plenty of people.

Featured Image Credit: pierre.le.chef/TikTok

