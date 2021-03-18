Someone Asked Bill Nye What To Do If Deadly Virus Sweeps Earth In 2015 And His Response Was Spookily Accurate
A TikToker has recalled the time she asked Bill Nye (The Science Guy) what the ‘first step’ would be should a deadly virus ever sweep across the planet.
21-year-old TikTok user Michi asked the question during a Q and A with the beloved science educator in 2015, long before the world had ever heard of COVID-19.
Michi was 16 at the time, and would have had no inkling of what was to come in just a few short years. In Michi’s words, ‘I thought this was some sci-fi fantasy question, I didn’t think this could actually happen. None of us did’.
Check it out below:
@michigo_I wish everyone took all of this as seriously as @billnye took my “hypothetical” situation. ##billnyethescienceguy ##billnye ##WordsOfWisdom♬ original sound – Michi
The question Michi asked of Bill now feels chillingly prescient in retrospect:
Let’s say a virus is sweeping the globe. What would your first step be to protect mankind?
Bill replied:
If a virus were sweeping the planet, the first step is to wash your hands. That’s really the name of the game.
Remind everybody that more people died in 1918 from the Spanish flu than died of World War I. So when a virus comes, it could be very serious business. Get vaccinated everybody!
Those in the comments section have been left equally shook as to how weird it is to look back to when many of us wouldn’t have even been able to comprehend the idea of lockdowns and loo roll shortages.
One person wrote:
Oh we were so innocent back when we thought this was a Resident Evil scenario.
Another joked:
Yes officer, she’s right here, the time traveller.
According to a report by disease ecologist Peter Daszak, published in The New York Times last year, the term ‘Disease X’ was coined during a 2018 meeting at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, a group of experts, to refer to the next pandemic.
Experts at this meeting reportedly knew it would be caused by an unknown, novel pathogen that had yet to enter the human population.
Daszak wrote:
Disease X, we said back then, would likely result from a virus originating in animals and would emerge somewhere on the planet where economic development drives people and wildlife together.
Disease X would probably be confused with other diseases early in the outbreak and would spread quickly and silently; exploiting networks of human travel and trade, it would reach multiple countries and thwart containment.
Disease X would have a mortality rate higher than a seasonal flu but would spread as easily as the flu. It would shake financial markets even before it achieved pandemic status.
The first case of COVID-19 was reported to the WHO in December 2019, after which the disease was declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).
If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
CreditsMichi/TikTok and 1 other
Michi/TikTok
The New York Times