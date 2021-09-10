Someone Swapped Vegan Bacon For The Bacon Pictured On The Bacon Wikipedia Page

Jonathan Farber/Unsplash/Wikipedia/THIS

A plant-based food company just swapped out the image for bacon on Wikipedia for a vegan alternative.

THIS, known for its impressive meat-alternatives, has pranked the internet by swapping out the meat bacon for images of its own ‘THIS Isn’t Bacon’ on the rasher’s Wikipedia page.

However, people visiting the page wouldn’t may not have even noticed the new images, due to the fake bacon being hailed by many as looking even juicier and more real than the previous images on the site.

THIS took to Instagram to share the prank with followers.

The company pointed out the changes it had made to the Wikipedia site, in adding three different images of the ‘THIS Isn’t Bacon’. One of the product on its own, another with the bacon in a fry-up and the third showing the bacon in a classic bacon butty sandwich.

THIS commented: ‘THIS™ Isn’t Bacon pics been up there for a while now lol. #THISisntJulianAssange’

The post has since amassed thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with other users taking to the Instagram to share their amusement at the veggie takeover. One said: ‘Gotta love a classic prank. Well played.’

Another wrote:

This is brilliant. I love this brand so much.

A third commented: ‘THIS isn’t a hoax.’

While the Wikipedia page has since been restored to its former meatiness, THIS fans cannot get enough of the simple but effective prank.

It may seem like no pig deal to meat eaters, but as someone who has tried THIS Isn’t Bacon, I understand the hype.

It may feel like it breaks all the rules by making rashers out of soy protein and vegetables, but smell those bad boys on a sizzling stove and your stomach will tell you different.