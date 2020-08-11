South Wales Police Officer Floors Two People After Woman Punches Him In The Head
A police officer has gone viral after he took down two people causing havoc in the street.
The altercation took place in Barry, South Wales, when police responded to reports of a disturbance at an address on Main Street shortly after 5pm on August 8.
Footage that appears to have been taken by someone in a passing car shows the officer approaching a shirtless man, who tried to back away as he closed in. The officer wasted no time in asserting his authority and quickly swept the man’s legs out from under him with one swift kick.
Check it out here:
The officer knelt on the man to hold him down, but he was then faced with a woman who pushed her way towards the officer and punched him.
While still standing over the shirtless man, the officer deployed his Taser and directed it at the woman, who hopped backwards before falling face first to the ground.
On August 9, South Wales police confirmed two 35-year-olds had been arrested in the altercation.
A spokesperson said:
A woman is currently in custody on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after police were called to an incident in Barry yesterday.
The first officer on scene had cause to discharge a Taser after the two people involved in the altercation failed to comply with instructions and attempts at intervention, and the officer was assaulted.
The spokesperson said the woman had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, while a man – presumably the one seen shirtless in the video – had been arrested on suspicion of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.
Sergeant Richard Lloyd, from Barry Police Station, pointed out officers ‘do not deserve to be assaulted during the course of [their] duty’, though he added that the officer seen in the footage was not badly injured during the altercation, Wales Online reports.
He said:
Our officers work tirelessly to protect the communities they serve… South Wales Police will deal robustly with any report of officers and staff being assaulted.
Fortunately on this occasion, the officer did not sustain serious injuries and is receiving support from his colleagues.
The officer’s actions have been viewed more than 994,000 times online, with Twitter users praising his two takedowns. One person complimented his ‘beautiful technique’, while another wrote, ‘Amazing work! That leg sweep was on point!’
Both the man and woman arrested were held in custody after the incident.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Viral, Arrest, Barry, Barry Police, Now, Police Officer, South Wales, taser
CreditsRicky Harries/Twitter and 1 other
Ricky Harries/Twitter
Wales Online