Spray Painter Caught Writing ‘Wighte Lives Matter’ On Fence In Pennsylvania

A person has been caught vandalising a fence with the words ‘Wighte Lives Matter’.

The unknown person was filmed kneeling on the floor as they spray painted the (attempted) words onto a white fence on Sunday, June 21, in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

The person filming the incident could be heard laughing with her friends– presumably about the failed attempt to write the racist phrase, ‘White Lives Matter’ – as the vandal continued unfazed.

You can watch what happened below:

‘This cannot be real,’ the woman states from behind the camera, before telling her friend to ‘get the f*ck out here’ and witness what was happening. As she zooms in on the graffiti, she can be heard laughing before again repeating: ‘This cannot be real.’

But real it was, with the person painting the phrase in front of their eyes. ‘White Lives Matter’ is a white supremacist phrase that originated in 2015 as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

It is frequently used by racists in an attempt to undermine the movement, with the phrase having become a staple for white supremacist mantras. The words can now often be spotted on slogans or during anti-protests, particularly in the wake of George Floyd‘s death and in response to the worldwide protests sparked from that.

Hopefully the person responsible will be caught and held responsible for their actions, and the graffiti will be removed as soon as possible.