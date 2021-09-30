unilad
Squid Game Actor Gained A Monumental Amount Of Followers Overnight

by : Julia Banim on : 30 Sep 2021 13:24
Squid Game Actor Gained A Monumental Amount Of Followers OvernightNetflix

Everyone is speaking about Squid Game, a chilling survival drama about a violent fictional game show.

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk (The Fortress), this nine-episode Korean series currently ranks at number one on Netflix UK, and has been showered with critical acclaim.

You can check out the official trailer for Squid Game below:

The Netflix synopsis reads as follows:

Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits – with deadly high stakes.

This wild success has, of course, impacted many members of the cast, who have gained legions of new fans in a matter of weeks. HoYeon Jung is among those who have shot to global fame following the release of Squid Game on Netflix on September 17.

In what was her first major role, Jung played Kang Sae-byeok / Player 067, a defector from North Korea who enters the Game with the hopes of paying for a broker to bring her surviving family members over the border.

A runner-up on the fourth season of Korea’s Next Top Model, Jung has previously modelled for the likes of Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

Now a star on one of the biggest Netflix shows of 2021, Jung’s Netflix following has skyrocketed. Having had just 400,000 followers prior to the series release, Jung had clocked up 1.7 million Instagram followers by September 23.

As of today, September 30, Jung has 8.7 million followers, reflecting her dizzying rise to mainstream fame.

You can stream Squid Game on Netflix now.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Instagram, Netflix

