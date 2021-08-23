Statue That Is Supposed To Be The Virgin Mary Is Accidentally NSFW

PA Images/raunak_9000/Reddit

A statue, created to represent the Virgin Mary, has left the internet in stitches for appearing more NSFW than religious in it’s intended appearance.

In a rather ironic turn of events, a statue in Santa Teresa Gallura, Italy, which was supposed to represent the Virgin Mary, has been viewed by the internet as instead looking like a rather crude body part.

Sculptor Maria Scanu may have hoped that the statue would promote a religious message, however most people are seeing it as anything but that.

u/raunak_9000/ Reddit

The simplistic stone statue appears to be on top of a series of steps and takes the form of a strange diamond shape, with another diamond within it and a round ball at the top of it’s tip.

The accidentally risqué statue has amassed more than 34,700 upvotes and 1,800 comments on Reddit, with users flocking to the comments in confused amazement at how the statue is supposed to represent the religious figure. One wrote: ‘I think Maria knew exactly what she did.’

Another said:

So you’re telling me that the “virgin mother” character was based on a vagina..the NERVE!

A third commented: ‘I mean it’s perfect representation. Two thumbs up.’

Reddit users couldn’t hold themselves together upon viewing the peculiarly-shaped statue, left wondering how on earth the sculptor didn’t put two and two together during the design stage.

The post has subsequently been deleted, presumably due to many people pointing out its paradoxical imagery compared to the religious message originally intended.