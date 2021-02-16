Streamer Makes $16,000 In Just Eight Hours By Letting People Disturb His Sleep

Asian Andy/YouTube

A Twitch streamer made $16,000 in just one night after allowing people to pay to wake him up while he was sleeping.

While Twitch, a live streaming service, was originally designed for gaming streams, Asian Andy has found more creative, and lucrative ways to use the service.

His game plan is simple; he sleeps, and his audience competes to wake him up. While the idea is not new and has been done before, Andy has found a way to monetise his sleep.

Viewers can pay money in exchange for noise, such as loud music, a dog bark or a voice reading out text, all with the aim of waking Andy up from his sleep.

The 26-year-old, who has more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube, said he made $16,000 in just seven hours.

In a video talking about the experience, Andy shared footage of the night with his followers. It shows him being woken up several times during the course of the seven hours by loud music and text-to-voice jokes.

At the end of the video, he expresses his shock at learning the large amount of money viewers have spent in a bid to disturb his sleep.

‘God damn, thank you so much,’ he tells his fans, before proceeding to rip open his T-shirt in celebration.

‘Last sleep stream world record was $6,000. You guys… $16,000? I used to drive Uber man for $16 an hour. I used to drive Uber, that’s all I would do and go to school. You guys made my life, seriously. This is f*cking crazy’ he adds.

The first person to make money this way was Twitch streamer Ice Poseidon, who made $5,000 in eight hours in 2017. His broadcast allowed viewers to use text-to-speech technology to give their best shot of waking him up.