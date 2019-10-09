Student Told To ‘Drain’ Sugar Daddy’s Credit Card In Exchange For Feet Pics

Deadline News

A skint young woman was given the luxury of draining her sugar daddy’s credit cards – all he asked for in return were pictures of her feet.

Amy Williams, from Glasgow, Scotland, met her generous provider – only known as Richard – after taking to Twitter to moan about being strapped for cash.

For the 21-year-old, Richard appeared like a financial angel out of the blue – albeit one who loves tootsies.

The law student explained the arrangement, saying that he would beg her to spend his money in exchange for snaps of her feet.

Amy said:

I’ve had the arrangement since May. I tweeted saying I was skint and needed a sugar daddy and he direct messaged me straight away offering money in return for feet pictures. I thought he was talking rubbish, as there’s loads of fake people like that on Twitter, so I said money first, and he sent me one of his credit cards and told me to buy myself something so I did and it worked. As time went on, he started sending me money literally just for pictures of my feet, which I’m sure anyone would do.

Amy isn’t wrong – for such a lucrative opportunity, with such little effort required, surely taking someone up on the offer is an irresistible prospect.

As Amy says, while it is strange, she has no reason to complain. ‘It’s only feet,’ she said.

Richard would send the student credit cards loaded with wads of cash, as high as £2,500.

If you can, it might be wise to get in tight with Amy – her sugar daddy insisted she ‘treat’ her pals too. What a time to be alive.

Amy explained:

Just recently he’s sent me credit cards with big amounts on them like £2,500 and told me to ‘drain’ the lot of them and treat me and my friends. There was so much stuff, I had to label it all up in my room with everyone’s name on it so I didn’t get confused.

What a hardship! Equipped with a fat card, Amy did a supermarket sweep on Missguided, splashing £1,000 on a clothes haul for her and her 15 friends.

Now, after Amy’s friend Sarah tweeted the shopping basket, Missguided are offering a girls’ group chat the chance to win their ‘ENTIRE wish list’.

As floods of tweets came in asking to join Amy’s group chat, she jokingly responded: ‘At least I was nice and gave him the £176 student discount.’

