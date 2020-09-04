Student's Mum Falls Through Ceiling While She's Filming TikTok lizjsm_/TikTok

It’s polite to tell a singer to ‘break a leg’ – however, one mum went a bit further.

Life imitates art, it seems. In a new viral clip, a mother and daughter have managed to replicate the same energy of Big Bird booting down the door.

The clip, posted to TikTok, shows Liz San Millan as she’s practicing some pretty wonderful singing. However, her melody is quickly interrupted by a leg bursting through the ceiling.

As insulation and pieces of dry wall dangle alongside her mum’s leg, Liz exlaims: ‘Oh. My. God!’ The 10-second clip has since racked more than 4.8 million views and 2.1 million likes.

Liz recently moved to New York, hoping to go to school for musical theatre. During the video, she was rehearsing Kindergarten Boyfriend from Heathers: The Musical in her parents’ home, practicing for the upcoming placement auditions for classes.

Mum Ceiling TikTok lizjsm_/TikTok

She explained to BuzzFeed News:

Right before she fell, you can see the irritation in my face due to her banging around while she knew I was filming. There are wooden beams in the attic that you’re supposed to step on, but she tripped and stepped right into my ceiling.

Ahead of her move to the Big Apple, Liz’s mum had been in the loft looking for luggage. Fortunately, despite nearly plummeting through the ceiling, she managed to escape uninjured. There’s still a hole in the ceiling, but her dad will have it fixed in no time.

Liz added: ‘She was shocked at first, which is why she didn’t make any noise or move around, but she is completely fine! Not even a scratch.’

More than 50,000 comments have piled up on the video, with most people in hilarious disbelief that Liz managed to catch it on video. One user wrote: ‘WHAT ARE THE CHANCES OF YOU GETTING THIS ON FILM LMFAOOO.’

Mum Ceiling TikTok 2 lizjsm_/TikTok

Another user wrote: ‘Always love the background dancers,’ while another added: ‘The ceiling said “you wanna hear sum?”‘ A fourth commented: ‘That is the absolute LAST thing I was expecting in this video.’

‘The way she just sits there and flexes her toes to make sure she’s good’, another wrote, with one user adding: ‘I really hope she’s alright but LORD if I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time!!’

Liz added: ‘I thoroughly enjoyed the responses to my video. My mom has absolutely loved reading the comments and watching the duets.’