Students Reportedly Suspended After Speaking Up Against Transphobic Bullies

Two Black students have allegedly been suspended from school for standing up against transphobic bullies.

One of the Fulton High School students from Knoxville, Tennessee, documented the ordeal on TikTok, where they explained why they were being suspended.

The student, known as @willum4606 on the popular video-sharing platform, says, ‘I’m being suspended right now at Fulton High School in Knoxville, Tennessee because I stuck up for a trans woman. I stuck up for a trans woman, and she has the freaking police outside.’

He then pans the camera round to show there’s a police officer sitting outside the room that he’s in.

Willum doesn’t explicitly explain who the person is who called the police, but commenters have alleged it was assistant principal, Beth Haun.

The student continued:

She has the f*cking police outside all because I asked why I’m getting suspended. Why is this happening? Why are we facing repercussions?

According to Willum, the trans student who was the victim of the bullying is also facing suspension and was removed from the classroom. Meanwhile, those bullying the individual are allegedly not facing any punishment from the school.

The bullies were said to be ‘deadnaming’ the transgender student. This is where someone refers to a transgender or nonbinary person by their birth, given, or former name without their consent, according to Daily Dot.

Willum has since gained masses of support online, with the video generating over 290,000 likes on TikTok in just two days. The clip has also been commented on 17,000 times at the time of writing.

One person wrote, ‘They will always label Black folk standing up for themselves and others as violent and combative. They paint demanding fair treatment as violence.’

Another person said, ‘Kinda ironic how schools preach about no bullying yet in most cases they discipline the people who speak up while the bullies are just given a -.’

In another video, Willum says his suspension is for two days. It appears as if the only thing the school has against him was the ‘use of profanities’ he used while sticking up for the trans student.