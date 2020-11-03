Supermarket Employee Quits Job In Spectacular Style Using PA System shanaquiapo/TikTok

There are a few ways to quit your job but one Texas woman just won first prize for when it comes to sticking it to her former employers.

Shana, a young woman from Lubbock, Texas, finally found the courage to walk out on the job she’d endured for almost two year and, in true 2020 fashion, recorded the who thing for prosperity and to go viral.

Advert 10

‘Finally quit my toxic job that was making me absolutely miserable for a year and seven months. F*ck Walmart,’ the 19-year-old said, as she posted the video to Twitter, having already uploaded it to her Tiktok, under the handle @shanaquiapo.

Watch the incredible video as her resignation plays out, below:

The clip on the video sharing platform has already had over 4 million views, with the caption: ‘And here is the video of me quitting my toxic, sexist, racist workplace.’

Advert 10

‘Attention all Walmart shoppers, associates, and managers,’ her self-recorded video began, over the speaker system. ‘My name is Shana from Cap 2, and I just want to come on here and say Henry is a racist, stinky pr*ck.’

She continued to call out each of the members of staff by name, who’d wronged her: ‘Elias is a prick of a manager. This company fires Black associates for no reason. This company treats their employees like shit, especially Cap 2.’

‘And Jimmy from sporting goods, Joseph the cashier, Larry from garden center: You are all perverts, and I hope you don’t talk to your daughters the way you talk to me!’

Advert 10

She did, however have a lovely farewell to her colleague she seemed to like, saying: ‘Shout out to Ariel, f*cking love you, for getting me this job a year a go when i needed it most.’

Before ripping into the rest of the seemingly unpleasant people that work there: ‘F*ck the managers, f*ck this company, f*ck this position, and f*ck that big, lazy b*tch,’ she said. ”

‘I f*cking quit!’

So far, the tweet’s had over 10,000 shares and 40,000 likes.

Advert 10

Cap 2, for those unfamiliar with the structure of Wallmart, refers to the shelf stacking and truck unload departments, but she reiterates there are issues across the entire store.

At least that’s one way to spectacularly quit your job, eh?