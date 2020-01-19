Tattooed Model Amber Luke Blames ‘Jealous Lowlives’ For Losing 218,000 Followers Overnight

I had 218,000 followers when my account got removed. It took me about six years to grow my Instagram account. It took a lot of effort to build what I had made.

Instagram removed my account because I ‘violated the community guidelines’ – which in fact I did not. It felt absolutely devastating to see six years worth of journaling and tattooing gone.

I feel almost as though a part of my life has been taken away – business opportunities and being able to have such a positive influence on so many people.