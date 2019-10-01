Teacher Finds Massive Hula Hoop ‘Bigger Than The Pack’

Deadline News

A nursery teacher has discovered her joy after finding what she believes to be the world’s longest Hula Hoop.

Mairead Lees Fort William in Lochaber, Scotland, found the ‘big ass’ hoop in a packet of cheese and onion flavoured crisps.

The 26-year-old reckons the Hula Hoop is around 7cm in length, which is around seven times the length of an ordinary Hula Hoop – at least she’s getting her money’s worth, ay?

When it comes to crisps, the packets seem to be getting smaller and smaller, while prices continue to go up, so you can imagine Mairead’s joy at discovering the ginormous snack.

Sharing her Hula Hoop on social media, Mairead wrote:

Can we just take a minute to appreciate this big ass Hula Hoop I found in my packet today, how?!

She uploaded a picture of the humungous crisp in front of the packet, showing it quite clearly takes up almost the entire length of the wrapping. It also shows the size of the potato snack in comparison to her finger and thumb, proving that unless Mairead has teeny tiny hands, it’s a bloody big’un.

Upon sharing her massive Hula Hoop on social media, one fella from Glasgow responded with a picture of a giant Frazzle he discovered in a packet of the pub-favourite snack.

He wrote:

You can get a Guinness World Record, a guy got one with a bacon Frazzle the other day… haha.

Mairead then replied:

Really?! Well surely this is the longest hula hoop ever?

The 26-year-old has since revealed her giant Hoop tasted’ just the same’ as a regular Hula Hoop. Surprise, surprise!

She said:

I was just eating a packet of Hula-Hoops on my lunch break at work and found the longest ever Hula Hoop in the bag. I still ate it and it tasted the same. It was actually really tasty.

Hula Hoops, made by KP snacks, were launched all the way back in 1973 and have remained on the God tier of British crisps (in my humble opinion) ever since.

Here’s to hoping there will be more giant snacks for us all to discover.

