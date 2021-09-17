Teachers Beg Students To Stop Taking Part In ‘Devious Licks’ Challenge As Trend Goes Viral

@sarahbambergerr/TikTok

Teachers have resorted to threatening expulsion for students participating in the viral ‘devious licks’ challenge.

Remember when people videoed themselves eating a spoonful of cinnamon, all for a bit of a laugh and social media clout, or when everyone seemed to be ‘planking’ anywhere and everywhere? Those were the days of simpler trends – now we have to contend with people trying to get themselves to ‘black out’ and climbing milk crates; the latter leading to serious injuries in some cases.

Now, a TikTok challenge has seen countless students attempt to steal or damage something from their school. Naturally, teachers aren’t all that impressed.

In a video shared to TikTok by @sarahbambergerr, a high school principal can be heard warning students they’ll no longer be able to go to the bathroom due to the recent damage as a result of the trend.

‘This is nonsense that sinks were ripped off the walls… teachers do not let students go to the bathroom during class anymore; especially males, since they seem to want to destroy everything,’ he says, explaining how the boys bathrooms will be shut down ‘indefinitely’ and ‘all students can go to different bathrooms which will have people at them to make sure we’re not destroying things’.

At this point, it had been the fifth bathroom destroyed in a single week. ‘Whoever’s destroying the bathrooms, be prepared to get kicked out of school,’ the principal says.

In other videos, students have been stealing paper towel and hand sanitiser dispensers, soap, school furniture, laptops and even smart boards, branding their thefts as ‘absolute devious licks’.

According to Urban Dictionary, a ‘lick’ is a ‘a successful type of theft which results in an acceptable, impressive and rewarding payday for the protagonist’.

TikTok has since banned content related to the ‘devious licks’ challenge. ‘We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities. We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behaviour,’ a spokesperson said.