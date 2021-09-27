Teacher’s Method Of Educating Children On Paying Bills Sparks Debate

@teamvuong/TikTok

A Washington teacher has received a mixed response to how he teaches children about paying bills.

We learn all sorts of things in school, from trigonometry to playing the recorder. However, it’s commonly said that kids should be introduced to adult realities from a younger age to help them prepare for the real world, like discussing why we pay tax, insurance and how bills work, whether it’s rent, mortgages or household items.

Mr. Vương has come up with a fascinating, comprehensive way of tackling this with his students. However, some people feel young children shouldn’t be learning about capitalism.

The teacher, @teamvuong, recently posted a video to TikTok breaking down the thought process behind the ‘brain bucks’, or as he calls it, a ‘token economy system’.

‘Today is the last Friday of the month and guess what time that is… rent day,’ he says. ‘They get one brain buck for all the days that they’re in school, and then they can earn extra brain bucks throughout the week for things like being responsible, contributing to discussion… and on the last Friday of the month, you gotta pay rent.’

He then shows what a typical check from a child would look like, with rent for their desks costing 15 brain bucks. The kids can spend their leftover brain bucks on the ‘treasure chest’, filled with toys, or go bigger with their money in the treasure trove, via the ‘Vuongmazon’ account. ‘At the end, they add three bucks to the total for the tax,’ he explains.

Kids also have the option of paying off their desks for 75 brain bucks, that way they don’t need to pay rent anymore. After his students lost money for the first time, it was apparently a ‘reality check’ for them, and made them empathise with their parents and guardians who pay bills all the time.

The video has amassed more than 2.8 million views. Some have praised the teacher for finding ‘such a creative way’ to teach basic life skills. ‘Not the people complaining about a teacher trying to teach kids responsibility and budget management! Valuable life skill here,’ one user wrote.

While taking issue with teaching a system they disagree with, others have criticised it as an ‘attendance incentive’, which tend not to favour those with disabilities or other reasons for not coming to school.

It’s not been confirmed what happens with kids who can’t attend, but one user wrote, ‘I’d find it hard to believe if a teacher such as yourself wouldn’t take into account if a student was chronically ill and make arrangements for them to still be on par with the rest of the class.’