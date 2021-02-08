Teenager Who Was Only A Toddler When Myspace Was Popular Remakes It

myspace

If you were a teenager in the years between 2005 and 2009, you most likely had an account on MySpace, before one day – seemingly overnight – we all up and left and moved to Facebook.

Before its decline, MySpace was pretty fun. Aside from leaving messages on your friends ‘space’, you could carefully curate your ‘top friends’ to show on your profile and add background music to let everyone know what album you were currently obsessed with.

Advert 10

Now, an 18-year-old – who would have only been a toddler during MySpace’s peak – has recreated the platform.

The reimagined platform, named SpaceHey, looks almost identical to MySpace and even has most of its features, including the original IM function, bulletins and the ability to use HTML coding to fully customise your profile with personalised layouts and backgrounds.

An, a student developer from Germany who coded the site, told Vice that while he never used MySpace himself, he liked that the site allowed its users to express their creativity.

Advert 10

‘I was only a few years old when MySpace was popular. I never came to use MySpace. However, thanks to older friends and the internet, I heard a lot about it. I came to the conclusion that you can’t find something like this nowadays, where everyone can be this creative,’ the teenager said.

An told Fast Company that he loves the feel of ‘old websites’ and had been inspired by the beginnings of the internet.

‘I was always really interested in the ‘old days’ of the internet – I really like the feel of ‘old’ websites. I watched a lot of videos about MySpace and looked at a ton of screenshots and Archive.org pages, and I came to the conclusion that you can’t find something like this kind of social site nowadays anymore,’ An added.

PA

Advert 10

The site is already proving to be a big hit. Since its launch on November 29, 2020, it now has 55,000 active users worldwide. Some of MySpace’s most loyal users back in the day are flocking to SpaceHey.

One MySpace user, Kelly Chaos, had amassed 800,000 friends before her page was hacked.

‘MySpace was a huge part of my life between 2004 and 2010,’ she told Vice.

SpaceHey

Advert 10

‘I was in high school when it started and it was a way for me to escape the bullying I endured as a teenager. I spent all my lunches in the library on Myspace,’ she explained.

Since joining SpaceHey she has already made 1,400 friends in an online space she describes as ‘non-toxic’ and ‘refreshing’.

‘Most social media platforms these days are incredibly toxic. In the three weeks I’ve been on SpaceHey I’ve experienced more love and support from people than I have in the last five years on all of my social media platforms combined. It’s definitely refreshing,’ she said.