Teens Are Dressing Up As Mask-Wearing Grandmas to Buy Alcohol amandaprice/TikTok

You can say what you want about the TikTok teen Generation Z, but they never miss an opportunity.

Gone are the days of shelling out for a fake ID, only to be rejected at the counter as you’re trying to blag a bottle of vodka and 20 fags. In fact, underage drinking isn’t even cool anymore.

But some Gen Z-ers have found their own creative way of getting served while underage, while taking full advantage of the pandemic.

It is now compulsory to wear face covering masks while entering shops in many parts of the world, and teens on TikTok have started to capitalise on it.

Teens are dressing up as elderly grandparents and hiding behind masks in bid to get served for alcohol as part of a social media ‘prank’.

Obviously I’m not here to promote underage drinking, all I’m saying is you’ve got to admire the creativity that has gone into getting their hands on a couple of beers.

One video, which has more than 2 million views at the time of writing, shows a young girl putting on what appears to be an old person Halloween costume, a grey wig, glasses and gloves, giving her the appearance of having aged around 60 years.

The TikTok video shows her coming out of a store with bags full of alcohol, while her friends dance in celebration as she pulls of her mask.

Meanwhile, another video shows a brunette teen wearing a headscarf, make up, sunglasses and a facemask walking out of a store donning a bottle of red wine.

The TikTok user captioned the clip: ‘For legal purposes this is my actual grandma.’

Elsewhere on the video sharing app, other teens were simply spreading public service announcements about how much easier it is to get away with fake IDs when you are able to cover half your face with a mask.

One TikTok user wrote:

PSA: use ur fakes as much as possible bc if you wear a mask they can’t see ur whole face lol

Stand up comedian Jason Lawhead joked on Twitter:

Now that we have to wear masks, this is the best time to buy alcohol with a fake ID since the early 80s.

Again, of course it is not advisable for anyone under age to be trying to acquire alcohol illegally, but at least we can be thankful that they’re taking their safety seriously by wearing masks and helping prevent the spread of the virus.