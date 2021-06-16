Teen’s Family Has The Most Wholesome Reaction To Them Coming Out As Trans
A teenager’s family has given the most wholesome reaction to them coming out as transgender, showing just how you should react when a loved one opens up to you in this way.
18-year-old TikToker @axel_.jay has shared a heart-warming video detailing how this important conversation went, and the joy and relief on their face is clear to see.
Check it out below:
Loading…
To the sound of the super emotional ABBA track Slipping Through My Fingers, @axel_.jay opened up about how their coming out went, a conversation they described as being ‘way overdue’.
They said:
I came out as trans to my parents today. As I was telling them, I noticed my mum looking at me in a really different way.
She waited until I finished talking before turning to me and saying two words: ‘well duh’.
Incredibly, the TikToker also had positive reactions from their dad, who came over and told them how proud he was before their mum gave them a ‘massive hug’.
Their brother reacted in a typically brotherly fashion:
My brother came and punched me in the arm and told me that I could suck it because he’s the tall brother. I’m so lucky.
The sweet video has been watched more than one million times, with many viewers left with something in their eye.
One person wrote, ‘this is literally so wholesome. Congrats bro!’ while another commented, ‘So unbelievably proud of you.’
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Viral, teenager, transgender
CreditsAxel_.jay/TikTok
Axel_.jay/TikTok