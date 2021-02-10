Texas Lawyer Desperately Tells Judge He's Not A Cat After Accidental Filter During Live Court Hearing 394th District Court of Texas - Live Stream/PA Images

A Texas lawyer desperately tried to convince a judge he wasn’t a cat as he couldn’t remove a filter during a live court hearing.

County Attorney Rod Ponton recently appeared at a hearing for the 394th District Court in Brewster County. Like many court proceedings, it took place over Zoom – and an unfurtunate mishap occurred.

People have struggled with accidental filters before, whether it’s priests or weather forecasters. Ponton’s transformation into a wide-eyed kitten is the latest in a long line, and it’s every bit as funny as the last.

Check out the video of the court hearing below:

Judge Roy Ferguson tells Ponton, ‘I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings. You might want to…’ Soon, the panicked lawyer anxiously asks, ‘Can you hear me judge?’ The judge responds, ‘I can hear you. I think it’s a filter.’

Ponton then says, ‘It is. And I don’t know how to remove it. I’ve got my assistant here, she’s trying to, but I’m prepared to go forward with it… I’m here live. I’m not a cat.’

While Ponton sounds quite stressed about the ordeal, the judge doesn’t seem in anyway annoyed, offering a deadpan response – ‘I can see that’ – before further advising him on how to fix it.

Kitten Zoom Filter MishaP 2 394th District Court of Texas - Live Stream/YouTube

Tweeting the video, the judge wrote, ‘IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th.’

He added, ‘These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!’

Ferguson is known for his light touch, having earlier preceded over a mock trial involving a high school student prosecuting Star Wars’ Kylo Ren for murder.

Discussing the difficulty with the filter, Ponton told VICE, ‘Oh, that was just a mistake by my secretary. I was using her computer and for some reason she had that filter on. I took it off and replaced it with my face.’

Explaining what the hearing was concerning, he added, ‘It was a case involving a man trying to exit the United States with contraband and contraband cash. All it was was a mistake. It was taken off and we had the hearing as normal.’