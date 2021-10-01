unilad
The Internet Is In Tears Over Game Contestant’s Answer To Question About Moles

by : Emily Brown on : 01 Oct 2021 12:02
The Internet Is In Tears Over Game Contestant's Answer To Question About MolesITV

Politics might be a dividing topic, but internet users of every party were united by laughter after seeing a game show contestant’s response to a politics-related question. 

Two people had the opportunity to answer the question when appearing on the ITV game show recently, though after it stumped one of the players she decided to pass it off to her fellow contestant.

Deciding to pass on the question might be one of the best decisions the contestant has ever made, at least in the opinion of social media users, because it resulted in a response that has since gone viral.

Contestant on game show (ITV)ITV

The question is as follows: ‘Which UK political party shares its name with a collective noun for moles?’

It’s not a particularly easy question if you don’t know the answer, but with only a handful of parties to choose from, it probably wouldn’t be too hard to make an educated guess for the right answer.

Guessing is exactly what the contestant decided to do, though of all the parties she could have chosen, she went for a pretty rogue selection.

See the video below:

She responded: ‘For some reason, Liberal Democrats is shouting out at me. I’m not sure why. I think I’m going to go with Liberal Democrats’.

I have to admit I’m right there with the contestant in not understanding why ‘Liberal Democrats’ sprung to mind as the collective noun for ‘moles’, but I suppose the brain works in mysterious ways. Unfortunately for her, as you may have guessed, it was the incorrect answer.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, one viewer wrote: ‘I just saw this on TV and I actually cannot stop laughing.’

The answer, if you were wondering, is actually ‘labour’, though that knowledge is coming a bit too late for this particular contestant.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Topics: Film and TV, no-article-matching, Twitter

