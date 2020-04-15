The Original Overly Attached Girlfriend Recreates Meme In TikTok Flip The Switch Challenge laina622/TikTok/LainaMorris

As millions of us adapt to spending most of our time at home in a bid to adhere to government guidelines, social media apps such as TikTok have become somewhat of a necessity.

Whereas before, the video-sharing platform was used mainly by teenagers, now everybody – from older married couples to literal toddlers to your fellow work colleagues – is looking to get in on the action.

Including, it seems, the Overly Attached Girlfriend, who recently posted dare I say the best TikTok I have seen in recent weeks by sharing her version of the ‘Flip the Switch’ challenge.

In case you’ve somehow managed to miss the challenge, it involves two people standing in front of a mirror; the person closest to the mirror stands still while recording the video, while the other person dances in the background to Drake’s Nonstop.

When Drake sings the opening lyric, ‘Look, I just flipped a switch’, the lights go out – and then back on again – to reveal that the two people have swapped positions (and outfits).

Enter: Laina Morris, a.k.a. the Overly Attached Girlfriend, who at first glance appears to be doing the challenge entirely wrong because she’s doing it by herself.

But wait, because as soon as Drake sings those lyrics her meme persona pops up, grinning creepily at the camera as she did all those years ago when she first gained viral fame.

You can check it out below:

Basically, it’s absolutely incredible and she pulled it off perfectly – even wearing what looks like the same top as the one she wore in that Justin Bieber inspired video.