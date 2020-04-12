The Real Stephanie From LazyTown Is Making TikToks In Her Costume @chloemaxlang/TikTok

The actor who played LazyTown’s Stephanie from 2013 to 2014 has whipped out that pink hair and can-do attitude for a series of fun TikToks.

Chloe Lang – who took up the role in seasons three and four of the hit children’s TV show – has brought back the energetic character for a number of TikTok vids, dressed to the nines in full costume.

In one clip, Chloe can be seen cooking and miming away to jaunty music, before breaking into some decidedly un-Stephanie like moves; performing the Lil Jon mix of Cooking By The Book.

In another, she can be seen rapping along to Savage by Megan Thee Stallion, declaring she is ‘still that b*tch’ in answer to the question, ‘Omg are you the girl who played Stephanie on LazyTown?’

A third vid shows Chloe dancing and miming away to LazyTown banger Bing Bang, while another throwback vid shows some behind-the-scenes pics of Chloe back in her LazyTown days.

Her videos have proven extremely popular, with one gaining 14.8 million views at the time of writing, and those who watched the show back when they were kids can’t believe their eyes.

One person tweeted:

Did I just heard Stephanie from LazyTown dancing on the F-word? What’s next? Full-grown Dora The Explorer twerking alongside Megan Fox in a Michael Bay movie?

Another said:

I never thought I’d see LazyTown’s Stephanie drop her ass but quarantine got everyone acting strange.

A third reiterated:

Stephanie from LazyTown will forever be that b*tch.

For those unacquainted with the world of LazyTown, Stephanie is a sporty young girl who makes it her mission to tempt the residents of the famously idle town away from sweets and video games and towards a more athletic lifestyle.

She’s basically your friend who cheerfully Instagrams her 7am runs and bowls of superfoods. She’s also somewhat of a style icon for those who would happily wear bright pink seven days a week.

The character was originally played by Julianna Rose Mauriello, who outgrew the role after seasons one and two and left to focus on studying.

Aside from her time on LazyTown, Chloe has acted in Harper’s First Kiss (2018) and Mask Face (2011).