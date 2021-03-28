The Suez Canal Ship Drama Is Inspiring A Wave Of Memes We Can All Relate To

PA Images/hobbitoncentral/Twitter

Let’s be honest, there’s not an awful lot going on in our lives at the moment, except waiting until the day some kind of normal life can resume.

So it’s no wonder really that the most exciting thing to go on for a long while is a massive ship getting stuck in the middle of an Egyptian canal.

In case you’ve somehow been living in an internet-free hole and missed it, there is a ship so large that it is almost the length of the Empire State Building stuck in the Suez Canal since March 23, blocking any other transit ships from being able to pass through the usually-busy trade route.

PA Images

The waterway – which normally sees 12% of the world’s trade pass through it – divides Asia and Africa, making it one of the busiest trade routes in the world, but nothing has been able to travel through for almost a week as a result of the blockage.

In response, the internet has lit up with hilarious and relatable memes, particularly after a photo emerged of a digger desperately trying to free the ginormous vessel to no avail.

Perhaps it’s fitting because of the difficult and turbulent 12 months we’ve all faced throughout the pandemic, or perhaps it’s been so long since we’ve actually socialised in person, that our sense of humour has degraded so much that we find a boat funny.

Either way, the slurry of memes infiltrating social media are both relatable and hilarious, and are bound to give you a laugh.

Here are some of my personal highlights:

With experts revealing that the blockage is costing the global economy an eye-watering $400 million for every hour it remains stuck, it’s no wonder officials are desperate to set it free; but for now, let the memes keep on coming.

