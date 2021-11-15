The UK’s Favourite Train Enthusiast Was Spotted Raving This Weekend

@whp_mcr/Instagram

Francis Bourgeois, the UK’s favourite train enthusiast, was spotted at The Warehouse Project in Manchester this weekend.

On Saturday, November 13, the young trainspotter was caught raving by fans at the FAC21 Hacienda event at one of Manchester’s favourite clubbing scenes.

Warehouse Project attendees were in for an even better night than planned when Bourgeois joined them in a surprise visit, branching out from trains to ‘tones and techno’ too.

I now have serious FOMO, after Bourgeois and Warehouse Project shared the train guru’s experience of the night via Instagram.

In similar charming fashion, Bourgeois took to the streets of the Mayfield Depot, noting the location’s ‘railway history’ and even calling it an ‘awesome club’ too, despite probably being disappointed by the lack of locomotives.

He said:

Here I am at the Mayfield Depot in Manchester. Brilliant railway history and an awesome club too! @whp_mcr.

Noting a connection between his ‘passion for trains and [his] love for music’, Bourgeois declared his love for ‘electronic music, with industrial sounds similar to big diesel engines and clickety clackity of the rails!’

Using his iconic head camera, Bourgeois showed followers a glimpse into his night, adorned in his classic flat cap hat.

The post has since amassed over 100,000 likes and 2,000 comments, with users flooding to the video in excitement over the train fan’s rave appearance. One said: ‘Francis in the club is content we need to see.’

Another said:

francis what do you think about graffiti on trains ? xx

Sacha Lord, nighttime economy adviser for Manchester commented: ‘Incredible’

Warehouse Project even replied to the reel, telling Bourgeois that he was ‘welcome back anytime’ to ‘catch some more tones’. I’m not crying, you’re crying.