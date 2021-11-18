The UK’s Favourite Trainspotter Shares Adorable Childhood Photo Proving Nothing Has Changed

@francis_bourgeois43/Instagram

Francis Bourgeois, arguably the most beloved trainspotter in the UK, has shared a photo of his younger years looking out for locomotives.

The ‘Train Guy’ has more than 1.4 million followers on TikTok, racking up an eye-watering number of views on his enthusiastic videos as he travels the country with his trusty GoPro camera, creating a hilarious angle as he gleefully commentates on the passing trains.

Some people find hobbies later in life, but Bourgeois has loved trains ever since he was little – and he’s taken followers all the way back to the start.

He recently shared a childhood photo to Instagram, showing him with a camo t-shirt and small umbrella at Willesden Junction in northwest London. ‘Where it all started,’ he wrote in the caption.

If you’re still unaware of who Bourgeois is, he’s an engineering student at the University of Nottingham, coming from Harlesden. He won the nation’s heart with his infectious trainspotting videos, eagerly tracking down his favourite ones; for example, he stayed up particularly late in Brighton to take a photo with the 73962, also known as Dick Mabutt.

@francis_bourgeois43/Instagram

He was also seen enjoying himself at The Warehouse Project in Manchester last weekend. ‘Here I am at Mayfield Depot, great railway history and an awesome club too,’ he wrote.

Bourgeois was mocked for his interests at school, but his love for trains has endured. ‘I was just fixated by these big machines. Ever since, I’ve had a passion for trains, cars, planes,’ he said during an appearance on This Morning.

‘I love to show how awesome trains can be as well as trying to make you smile, laugh and just try and bring joy. I want to contribute my passion for trains and also engineering to make the railway network a better place for everyone.’