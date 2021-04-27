Therapist Posts TikToks Explaining How Birth Order Effects Personality Among Siblings

Tristan Collazo/TikTok

A therapist has astounded TikTok viewers with his spookily accurate explanation of how birth order can impact personality and the relationship between siblings.

Tristan Collazo, who has a Masters in Mental Health Counselling, regularly uses his TikTok platform to educate viewers about the topic of psychology, touching on concepts such as borderline personality disorder, social anxiety and narcissism.

One of his videos, discussing ‘The Concept of Psychological Birth Order’, appeared to hit home more than other videos for viewers, particularly with those who have grown up with brothers and sisters.

Check out his video below:

According to Collazo, the concept of psychological birth order suggests that it is ‘not merely the order in which you were born’ that impacts relationships with family members, but also the situation in which you were born and the way you interpret it.

Collazo noted that while there is a lot that is similar for children raised in the same home, the differences come through the unique ‘psychological situation of each child’.

As confusing as it may be to get your head around at first, Collazo goes on to say ‘no two children are born into the same family’. For all those currently thinking about the parents and siblings they share with their other siblings, let’s hear him out.

He continues: ‘Individuals can identify with more than one birth order category, as all first-born children have been only children, along with middle children having once been the youngest child.’

In other videos, Collazo goes on to address different children individually, starting with oldest siblings who he says tend to be more responsible and helpful, but are often also perfectionists and authoritative.

He explained that ‘a person’s birth order plays a major role in how an individual’s personality is shaped,’ and that families place ‘unrealistic expectations on the eldest child,’ in turn prompting the child to ‘learn to bear most of the responsibility’.

Second children, meanwhile, are typically competitive with older siblings as they strive to ‘catch up and surpass’ them while attempting to gain their parents’ attention.

Collazo described second children as ‘more competitive, peacemakers, people-pleasers, rebellious and always gaining new abilities,’ though he noted that if the second child goes on to become a middle child, it may cause resentment as it is ‘not easy to please parents as much when you’re sandwiched between the oldest and the youngest.’

The frustration becomes more apparent for middle children in smaller families, as those in bigger families may be more cooperative to get their needs met.

When it comes to the youngest child, they benefit from ‘not have the disadvantage of having to compete with a new sibling,’ Collazo says.

They may receive ‘more attention’ and be ‘outgoing and attention-seeking,’ though may also ‘feel inferior to their other siblings [and be] hyper-dependent on others.’

Collazo finished his explanation by asking viewers whether they could relate, to which hundreds of people said they could. One said they were ‘creeped out’ by the accuracy of the concept, while another described it as ‘so true’.