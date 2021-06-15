This Extreme Obstacle Course Is Giving People Anxiety

@overtime/TikTok

Adrenaline seekers may have found the perfect extreme obstacle course thanks to TikTok.

Most of us don’t enjoy dangling from heights that could lead to certain death. However, some have an acquired taste and a distinct lack of vertigo.

A TikTok video has surfaced that shows people taking on obstacles while they are suspended over cliffs. Fortunately, they are strapped in with a harness. With that said, watching people navigate the course is making plenty of TikTok users uncomfortable.

The video is a montage of people falling while on a skyward obstacle course. The first couple of videos make it look like people are simply hanging on for dear life, but closer inspection and later videos show that people have harnesses on and ropes attached.

Despite the safety measures, not all people are keen on the experience shared by the TikTok account @overtime. One person wrote, ‘no f. way… never will I do this’ while another noted, ‘What is the point…like literally [shocked face] I mean zip wires are barbaric enough no thanks.’

Others were more tempted by the thrilling activity and said that it was ‘cool’ and something they would want to try.

Unfortunately, the video with over 70 million views, doesn’t name the course that allows people to dangle in the air. With that in mind, those keen to suspend themselves above cliffs will have to begin searching for what looks like an incredible, albeit frightening, experience.

